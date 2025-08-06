Kainos Group Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Kainos Group plc ( (GB:KNOS) ).
Kainos Group plc, a company involved in the technology sector, has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its own shares. On August 5, 2025, Kainos purchased 10,824 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 705.00 to 713.00 pence per share, with a weighted average price of 708.7883 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares as part of a buyback program initiated on May 19, 2025, which may impact the company’s share value and market perception.
The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KNOS) stock is a Buy with a £1000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kainos Group plc stock, see the GB:KNOS Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on GB:KNOS Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KNOS is a Outperform.
Kainos Group plc is well-positioned with strong financials, a strategic buyback program, and reasonable valuation metrics. However, the bearish technical indicators warrant caution. Overall, the company presents a balanced investment opportunity within the software sector, with strengths in financial performance and value-enhancing corporate actions.
More about Kainos Group plc
Average Trading Volume: 366,237
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: £867.8M
