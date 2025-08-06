Kainos Group Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Kainos Group plc ( (GB:KNOS) ).

Kainos Group plc, a company involved in the technology sector, has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its own shares. On August 5, 2025, Kainos purchased 10,824 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 705.00 to 713.00 pence per share, with a weighted average price of 708.7883 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares as part of a buyback program initiated on May 19, 2025, which may impact the company’s share value and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KNOS) stock is a Buy with a £1000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kainos Group plc stock, see the GB:KNOS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KNOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KNOS is a Outperform.

Kainos Group plc is well-positioned with strong financials, a strategic buyback program, and reasonable valuation metrics. However, the bearish technical indicators warrant caution. Overall, the company presents a balanced investment opportunity within the software sector, with strengths in financial performance and value-enhancing corporate actions.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KNOS stock, click here.

More about Kainos Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 366,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £867.8M

For a thorough assessment of KNOS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue