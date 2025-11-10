Kabra Extrusiontechnik Receives GST Notice for Tax and Penalty

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd. ( (IN:KABRAEXTRU) ) has issued an announcement.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. has received a notice under Section 130 of the Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017, involving a tax and penalty amounting to Rs.1,65,73,048. The notice was issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The company is currently examining the notice and plans to take legal steps to challenge it, expecting a favorable outcome. They have stated that this notice does not have a material impact on their financial position or operations beyond the mentioned amount.

More about Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd.

Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd. is a part of the Kolsite Group, operating in the manufacturing industry with a focus on extrusion machinery. The company is based in Mumbai, India, and is known for its production of advanced extrusion technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,391

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 8.1B INR

See more data about KABRAEXTRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

