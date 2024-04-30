K2fly Limited Celebrates ARR Growth Amid Expansion

K2fly Limited (AU:K2F) has released an update.

K2fly Limited reported a 19% year-over-year increase in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) to $8.3 million in Q3 FY2024, attributed to key contract renewals. Despite this growth, the company saw a revenue drop to $2.9 million due to the completion of previous implementation projects and a higher net operating cash outflow of $0.7 million. The post-quarter win of a Vale contract brought the ARR up to $8.8 million, signaling continued business expansion.

