K Wave Media Partners with Galaxy Digital to Boost Bitcoin Strategy

On July 21, 2025, K Wave Media Ltd. announced a strategic partnership with Galaxy Digital, a leading digital asset investment firm. This partnership involves Galaxy Digital serving as an asset manager and strategic advisor to K Wave Media, as well as making an investment in the company. The collaboration aims to enhance K Wave Media’s Bitcoin treasury strategy and expand access to institutional capital. This move highlights K Wave Media’s aggressive approach to scaling its Bitcoin reserves, positioning itself as a forward-thinking public company in the digital asset space. The partnership is expected to redefine K Wave Media’s operations and strengthen its market position, particularly in the Korean and global crypto markets.

K Wave Media Ltd. is a company that focuses on Bitcoin treasury management and Korean cultural innovation. It leverages Korea’s global cultural influence and is committed to using Bitcoin as a foundational element of its corporate treasury strategy.

