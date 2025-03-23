K & P International Holdings Announces Final Dividend for 2024

K&P International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0675) ) has issued an announcement.

K & P International Holdings Limited has announced a final cash dividend of HKD 0.04 per share for the financial year ending 31 December 2024. The dividend will be paid on 10 July 2025, following shareholder approval on 27 May 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for 30 May 2025, with a book close period from 03 June 2025 to 06 June 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

