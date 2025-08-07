K Cash Corporation Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

K Cash Corporation Limited ( (HK:2483) ) has issued an update.

K Cash Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025. The meeting will address the approval of interim results for the first half of 2025, the consideration of an interim dividend, and other business matters. This announcement indicates the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its financial strategy and investor relations.

More about K Cash Corporation Limited

Average Trading Volume: 110,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about 2483 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue