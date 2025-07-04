K Cash Corporation Limited Reports Over 50% Profit Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

K Cash Corporation Limited ( (HK:2483) ) has issued an announcement.

K Cash Corporation Limited has announced a significant increase in profit and total comprehensive income for the five months ended May 31, 2025, with a rise of more than 50% compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is primarily due to the interest income from loans granted in early 2024, funded by proceeds from a public offering. The company anticipates that the profit for the first half of 2025 will not be less than HK$34.3 million, the figure for the same period in 2024. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution as the interim results are still under preparation and have not been audited.

More about K Cash Corporation Limited

K Cash Corporation Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates within the financial sector. The company focuses on providing financial services, including loan offerings, leveraging proceeds from public offerings to generate interest income.

Average Trading Volume: 172,137

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

