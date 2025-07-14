Jyske Bank Initiates Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jyske Bank A/S ( (GB:0MGD) ) has provided an announcement.

Jyske Bank A/S has announced a share buyback program running from February 26, 2025, to January 30, 2026, with a maximum value of DKK 2.25 billion. The program is conducted under EU regulations to ensure compliance with market abuse rules. As of the latest transactions, Jyske Bank has acquired 1,264,838 of its own shares, representing 2.06% of the company’s share capital, which may influence the bank’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Jyske Bank A/S

