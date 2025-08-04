Jyske Bank Initiates Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jyske Bank A/S ( (GB:0MGD) ) has provided an announcement.

Jyske Bank A/S has announced a share buyback program running from February 26, 2025, to January 30, 2026, with a maximum value of 2.25 billion DKK. This initiative is conducted under EU regulations to ensure market integrity and involves acquiring shares to enhance shareholder value. As of the latest transactions, Jyske Bank holds 1,490,693 of its own shares, representing 2.42% of the company’s share capital.

