Jyske Bank Continues Strategic Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jyske Bank A/S ( (GB:0MGD) ) just unveiled an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has announced the continuation of its share buyback program, which runs from February 26, 2025, to January 30, 2026. The program aims to acquire shares worth up to 2.25 billion DKK, following EU regulations on market abuse and safe harbor rules. As of the latest transactions, Jyske Bank holds 4.13% of its share capital in own shares, indicating a strategic move to consolidate its market position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about Jyske Bank A/S

Jyske Bank A/S operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. It focuses on providing financial solutions to individuals and businesses, with a market presence in Denmark.

See more data about 0MGD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue