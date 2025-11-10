Jyske Bank Continues Share Repurchase Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jyske Bank A/S ( (GB:0MGD) ) has issued an update.

Jyske Bank A/S has announced the continuation of its share repurchase program, aiming to acquire shares worth up to DKK 2.25 billion by January 2026. The program, compliant with EU regulations, has seen the bank accumulate 2,540,304 treasury shares, representing 4.13% of its share capital, which could impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Jyske Bank A/S

Jyske Bank A/S operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and financial solutions. The company focuses on providing a range of services including personal banking, corporate banking, and investment services, catering to a diverse market segment.

See more insights into 0MGD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue