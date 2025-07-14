Jyske Bank Announces Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Jyske Bank A/S ( (GB:0MGD) ).

Jyske Bank A/S has announced a share repurchase program running from February 26, 2025, to January 30, 2026, with a total value of up to DKK 2.25 billion. The program is structured in compliance with EU regulations, and recent transactions have increased the bank’s treasury shares to 1,264,838, representing 2.06% of its share capital.

More about Jyske Bank A/S

Learn more about 0MGD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue