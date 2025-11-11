JX Advanced Metals Ups Financial Forecasts Amid Strong Demand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation ( (JP:5016) ) has issued an announcement.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year 2025, projecting an increase in revenue and profits due to stronger-than-expected demand in its semiconductor and ICT materials segments. The company attributes these positive revisions to higher-than-anticipated product demand and favorable yen-dollar exchange rates, which are expected to enhance its market positioning and benefit stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5016) stock is a Buy with a Yen2500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JX Advanced Metals Corporation stock, see the JP:5016 Stock Forecast page.

More about JX Advanced Metals Corporation

JX Advanced Metals Corporation operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on semiconductor materials and ICT materials for AI server applications. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its involvement in the energy, resources, and materials sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 37,450,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1783.6B

See more insights into 5016 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue