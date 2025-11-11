JX Advanced Metals Corporation Reports Strong H1 2025 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation ( (JP:5016) ) has provided an announcement.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales rising by 17.6% year-on-year. The company also revised its dividend forecasts and financial result forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5016) stock is a Buy with a Yen2500.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JX Advanced Metals Corporation stock, see the JP:5016 Stock Forecast page.

More about JX Advanced Metals Corporation

JX Advanced Metals Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the advanced metals industry. The company focuses on producing and distributing a variety of metal products, catering to diverse market needs.

Average Trading Volume: 37,450,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1783.6B

Find detailed analytics on 5016 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue