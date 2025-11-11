JX Advanced Metals Announces Dividend Adjustments Amid Strong Copper Market

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JX Advanced Metals Corporation ( (JP:5016) ) has shared an update.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation has announced an interim dividend and revised its year-end dividend forecast for fiscal year 2025. The interim dividend is set at 6 yen per share, with a total payout of 5,571 million yen. The year-end dividend forecast has been revised from 12 yen to 15 yen per share, resulting in a total annual dividend of 21 yen per share. This revision reflects the company’s policy to return excess profits to shareholders when copper prices exceed expectations, aligning with an updated full-year financial forecast.

More about JX Advanced Metals Corporation

JX Advanced Metals Corporation operates in the advanced metals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of metal products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is involved in the management of dividends and financial performance related to metal market conditions, particularly copper prices.

Average Trading Volume: 37,450,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1783.6B

