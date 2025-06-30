JVSPAC and Hotel101 Complete Business Combination

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. Class A ( (JVSA) ) is now available.

On June 30, 2025, JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. and Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. announced the closing of their business combination, leading to Hotel101’s listing on Nasdaq. Hotel101, the first Filipino-owned company to be listed on Nasdaq, began trading under the ticker symbol ‘HBNB’ on July 1, 2025. This strategic move positions Hotel101 for rapid global growth in the hospitality industry, potentially impacting stakeholders by expanding its market presence and enhancing its operational capabilities.

Headquartered in Singapore, Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. is an asset-light, prop-tech hospitality platform pioneering a global standardized ‘condotel’ business model. The company aims to disrupt the global hotel and hospitality sector by generating revenues from the advance sale of individual hotel units during construction and from long-term recurring revenue from hotel operations. Hotel101 has nine branded properties in the Philippines and projects in development in Japan, Spain, and the United States, with plans to expand to 100 countries.

