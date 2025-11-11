Juventus FC Restructures Leadership and Governance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Juventus Football Club Spa ( (IT:JUVE) ) is now available.

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. has appointed Damien Comolli as the new Chief Executive Officer, replacing the previous General Manager role, as part of a strategic restructuring of its leadership. The Board of Directors also established new board committees to enhance governance, appointing members to the Control and Risk Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and the Committee for Transactions with Related Parties, aiming to strengthen the company’s operational oversight and strategic decision-making processes.

More about Juventus Football Club Spa

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates in the sports and entertainment industry, primarily focusing on professional football. The company is renowned for its football team, Juventus FC, which competes in Italy’s top football league and various international competitions.

