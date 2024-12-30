Justin Allen Holdings Announces Strategic Board Reshuffle

Justin Allen Holdings Limited (HK:1425) has released an update.

Justin Allen Holdings Limited has announced key changes in its board effective January 1, 2025. Mr. So Lie Mo Raymond has resigned as an executive director, Mr. Lui Ho Ming Paul has been re-designated from an independent non-executive director to an executive director, and Ms. Lau Jeny has been appointed as an independent non-executive director, taking on roles in the remuneration and audit committees. These shifts signify a strategic reshuffle in the company’s leadership structure.

