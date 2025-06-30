Jupiter Fund Management Updates Total Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( (GB:JUP) ) has shared an announcement.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc announced that as of 30 June 2025, its issued share capital comprised 544,979,510 Ordinary Shares, with 531,124,716 shares in issue excluding Treasury shares. This update on total voting rights is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JUP) stock is a Hold with a £0.92 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jupiter Fund Management Plc stock, see the GB:JUP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JUP is a Outperform.

The stock score is driven by its attractive valuation and strong technical indicators, suggesting potential undervaluation and bullish momentum. Corporate events like frequent share buybacks further support shareholder value and market confidence. However, financial performance reflects challenges in revenue growth, which requires attention.

More about Jupiter Fund Management Plc

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management. It offers a range of investment products and services to a diverse clientele, aiming to provide effective asset management solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,276,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £512.9M

