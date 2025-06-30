Jupiter Fund Management Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( (GB:JUP) ) has shared an announcement.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 100,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at a weighted average price of £1.007081. This move is part of a strategy to manage the company’s capital structure, and the purchased shares will be held in Treasury, impacting the total voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JUP) stock is a Hold with a £0.92 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jupiter Fund Management Plc stock, see the GB:JUP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JUP is a Outperform.

The stock score is driven by its attractive valuation and strong technical indicators, suggesting potential undervaluation and bullish momentum. Corporate events like frequent share buybacks further support shareholder value and market confidence. However, financial performance reflects challenges in revenue growth, which requires attention.

More about Jupiter Fund Management Plc

Jupiter Fund Management Plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to both individual and institutional investors, with a market focus on delivering strong investment performance.

Average Trading Volume: 1,276,085

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £512.9M

