Jupiter Fund Management Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( (GB:JUP) ) has issued an announcement.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc has executed a share buyback, purchasing 66,302 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. This move, part of a previously announced buyback program, aims to hold the shares in Treasury, impacting the total voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JUP) stock is a Sell with a £0.78 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jupiter Fund Management Plc stock, see the GB:JUP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JUP is a Neutral.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial position, with efficient cash generation despite declining revenues. The stock’s valuation appears attractive, supported by a low P/E ratio and a solid dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, although the stock might be overbought. Corporate actions, such as share buybacks and strategic acquisitions, further reinforce shareholder value.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:JUP stock, click here.

More about Jupiter Fund Management Plc

Jupiter Fund Management Plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management services. The company is known for managing a range of investment funds and providing asset management services to a diverse clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 1,172,502

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £637.2M

See more data about JUP stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue