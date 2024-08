Jupiter Energy Limited (AU:JPR) has released an update.

Jupiter Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 2 million new share rights, under the code JPRAN, which will not be quoted on the ASX. The move, detailed in their latest Appendix 3G filing on August 19, 2024, indicates a significant expansion of unquoted equity securities for the energy company.

