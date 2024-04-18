Jupiter Energy Boasts Strong Q1 Revenue and Reserves

Jupiter Energy Limited (AU:JPR) has released an update.

Jupiter Energy Limited reports robust financial and operational results for Q1 2024, with unaudited oil sales revenue of approximately $2.127 million from domestic sales, as export market sales were hampered by routing restrictions. The company also announced a significant increase in recoverable reserves, now estimated at up to 46.796 million barrels across different categories, and a net present value of $180 million for its 2P reserves. Additionally, Jupiter’s Stage 2 Gas Utilization Plan is set to advance with pipeline construction expected in the second half of 2024.

