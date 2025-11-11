Jumbo Interactive AGM 2025: All Resolutions Passed, Reinforcing Strategic Direction

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jumbo Interactive Limited ( (AU:JIN) ) has shared an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed, including the re-election of Director Giovanni Rizzo and the approval of remuneration and options for CEO Mike Veverka. The meeting also approved the renewal of proportional takeover provisions, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction. These outcomes are likely to reinforce Jumbo’s market position and operational stability, benefiting stakeholders by aligning executive incentives with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JIN) stock is a Buy with a A$12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jumbo Interactive Limited stock, see the AU:JIN Stock Forecast page.

More about Jumbo Interactive Limited

Jumbo Interactive Limited is a digital lottery specialist that provides proprietary lottery software platforms and lottery management expertise to the charity and government lottery sectors in Australia and globally. Founded in 1995 by Managing Director & CEO Mike Veverka, the company has grown into a leading digital lottery retailer and software provider with over 250 employees across Australasia, the UK, and Canada. Jumbo was listed on the ASX in 1999 and in FY25, it helped raise over $290 million for charity partners.

Average Trading Volume: 314,761

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$645.7M

For a thorough assessment of JIN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue