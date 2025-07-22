Julius Baer Reports Strong Net Inflows Amid Profit Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Julius Baer Group Ltd ( (CH:BAER) ) has provided an announcement.

Julius Baer Group Ltd reported a significant increase in net new money inflows, nearly doubling to CHF 7.9 billion, and a 7% increase in average monthly assets under management year-on-year. Despite a 35% decline in IFRS group profit due to higher credit impairments and the sale of its Brazilian business, the company achieved an 11% increase in underlying group profit, improved its cost/income ratio, and made progress in risk management and organizational changes. The company is on track to achieve additional cost savings and has a solid capital base, indicating a positive outlook for achieving its medium-term goals.

Julius Baer Group Ltd is a leading Swiss private banking group that offers wealth management services. The company focuses on providing financial solutions and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions, with a strong presence in key markets across Asia, Western Europe, and the Middle East.

