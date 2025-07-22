Julius Baer Group Reports Strong Inflows Amid Market Challenges

Julius Baer Group ( (JBAXY) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Julius Baer Group presented to its investors.

Julius Baer Group, a leading Swiss wealth management company, specializes in providing financial services and advice to private clients globally, with a strong presence in 25 countries and a focus on creating value beyond wealth. In its half-year report for 2025, Julius Baer highlighted a challenging financial environment marked by geopolitical tensions and market volatility, yet reported strong net new money inflows and a solid capital position. Key financial metrics showed a decline in adjusted net profit due to increased net credit losses and the sale of its Brazilian business, although underlying profit excluding these factors improved. The company remains well-capitalized, with a robust balance sheet and a strategic focus on operational efficiency, risk management, and leveraging technology to drive growth. Looking ahead, Julius Baer aims to achieve significant growth in net new money and improve its cost/income ratio by 2028, supported by a disciplined execution of its strategic priorities.

