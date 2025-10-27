Judo Capital Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Judo Capital Holdings Limited ( (AU:JDO) ) has shared an update.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Christopher James Bayliss, involving the acquisition of additional Deferred Share Rights and Performance Rights. These changes were made under the company’s Omnibus Incentive Plan, following shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting, indicating a strategic move to align director incentives with long-term company goals.

More about Judo Capital Holdings Limited

Judo Capital Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking solutions tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company offers a range of financial products and services, including loans and credit facilities, designed to support the growth and success of its SME clients.

Average Trading Volume: 4,162,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.98B

