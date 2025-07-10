Jubilee Metals Appoints New Joint Broker and Updates on Asset Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Jubilee Metals Group ( (GB:JLP) ) is now available.

Jubilee Metals Group has appointed Shard Capital Partners LLP as its joint broker, replacing RBC Capital Markets, to support its capital markets activities and investor relations. The company is also progressing with the proposed disposal of its chrome and PGM operations, expecting to release detailed information and a notice of General Meeting by the end of July 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JLP) stock is a Buy with a £8.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jubilee Metals Group stock, see the GB:JLP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JLP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JLP is a Neutral.

Jubilee Metals Group’s score is primarily driven by strong corporate events and strategic focus on copper growth. However, challenges in financial performance, such as declining profit margins and increased leverage, offset these positives. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, and valuation metrics are uncertain due to missing data.

More about Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group PLC is a diversified metals producer operating primarily in South Africa and Zambia. The company focuses on the production of metals such as chrome and platinum group metals (PGM), and it is actively involved in capital markets activities to enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 7,795,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £106.2M

