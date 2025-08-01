Jubilant Pharmova to Transfer Unclaimed Dividends to IEPF

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jubilant Pharmova Limited ( (IN:JUBLPHARMA) ) has shared an update.

Jubilant Pharmova Limited has notified its shareholders about the transfer of unclaimed dividends and equity shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) as per regulatory requirements. Shareholders with unclaimed dividends for seven consecutive years, starting from the financial year 2017-18, are urged to claim their dividends before the due transfer date of November 1, 2025, to avoid their shares being moved to the IEPF. This action underscores the company’s adherence to compliance regulations and impacts shareholders who have not claimed their dividends, potentially affecting their equity holdings.

More about Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its contributions to healthcare and pharmaceuticals, serving various markets with its diverse product portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 17,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 190B INR

