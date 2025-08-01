Jubilant Pharmova Opens Special Window for Share Transfer Requests

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
The latest announcement is out from Jubilant Pharmova Limited ( (IN:JUBLPHARMA) ).
Jubilant Pharmova Limited has announced a special window for the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares. This initiative, in compliance with SEBI regulations, aims to facilitate shareholders in updating their share transfer requests, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder engagement and compliance processes.
More about Jubilant Pharmova Limited
Average Trading Volume: 17,175
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: 190B INR
