Jubilant Pharmova Opens Special Window for Share Transfer Requests

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Jubilant Pharmova Limited ( (IN:JUBLPHARMA) ).

Jubilant Pharmova Limited has announced a special window for the re-lodgement of transfer requests for physical shares. This initiative, in compliance with SEBI regulations, aims to facilitate shareholders in updating their share transfer requests, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder engagement and compliance processes.

More about Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Average Trading Volume: 17,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 190B INR

Find detailed analytics on JUBLPHARMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue