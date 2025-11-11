JSP Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from JSP Corporation ( (JP:7942) ).

JSP Corporation reported a slight decline in net sales and operating profit for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company saw an increase in profit attributable to owners, indicating a positive shift in profitability. The company’s financial position remains stable, with a slight decrease in equity-to-asset ratio. The forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, suggests a minor decrease in net sales and profits, reflecting cautious expectations in the current market environment.

More about JSP Corporation

JSP Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the manufacturing industry. It specializes in producing and selling various products, although specific products or services are not detailed in the release.

