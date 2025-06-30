JPMorgan Reduces Stake in Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( (AU:CU6) ) has provided an update.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has experienced a change in the substantial holding of its shares by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates. The voting power of JPMorgan has decreased from 7.33% to 6.09% due to various transactions involving securities lending and proprietary trading. This shift in shareholding could impact Clarity Pharmaceuticals’ market dynamics and influence investor perceptions, as changes in substantial holdings often reflect strategic moves by major stakeholders.

More about Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,988,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$810.1M

