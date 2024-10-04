JPMorgan Chase Ups Stake in DS Smith PLC

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

DS Smith PLC has reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has crossed a notable threshold in voting rights, reaching a total of 8.152232% after acquiring additional shares and financial instruments. This change occurred on October 1, 2024, and DS Smith PLC was notified two days later. The financial instruments primarily include cash-settled equity swaps with varying expiration dates extending into 2026.

