JPMorgan Chase & Co. Maintains Significant Stake in Marlowe PLC

Marlowe ( (GB:MRL) ) has issued an announcement.

Marlowe PLC, a UK-based company, has disclosed a notification of major holdings following an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by JPMorgan Chase & Co. The notification reveals that JPMorgan Chase & Co. holds 5.116380% of the voting rights in Marlowe PLC, with no changes from the previous notification. This announcement indicates JPMorgan’s continued significant stake in Marlowe PLC, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,068,991

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £345.5M

