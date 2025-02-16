JPMorgan Chase Ceases Substantial Holding in Pilbara Minerals

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Pilbara Minerals Limited ( (AU:PLS) ) has issued an announcement.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders of Pilbara Minerals Ltd as of February 12, 2025. This change reflects various transactions involving purchases, sales, and lending of securities, impacting the company’s shareholding structure and potentially influencing market dynamics.

More about Pilbara Minerals Limited

YTD Price Performance: -0.37%

Average Trading Volume: 63,603

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.23B

