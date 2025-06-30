JPMorgan Becomes Substantial Holder in Mineral Resources Ltd

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Mineral Resources Limited ( (AU:MIN) ) has provided an update.
Mineral Resources Limited has announced that JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have become a substantial holder in the company as of June 26, 2025, with a voting power of 5.32%. This development indicates a significant investment by a major financial institution, which could influence the company’s strategic direction and impact its market position, potentially affecting stakeholders and investors.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MIN) stock is a Hold with a A$61.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mineral Resources Limited stock, see the AU:MIN Stock Forecast page.
More about Mineral Resources Limited
YTD Price Performance: -38.04%
Average Trading Volume: 3,275,686
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: A$4.14B
