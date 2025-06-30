JPMorgan Becomes Substantial Holder in Mineral Resources Ltd

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mineral Resources Limited ( (AU:MIN) ) has provided an update.

Mineral Resources Limited has announced that JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have become a substantial holder in the company as of June 26, 2025, with a voting power of 5.32%. This development indicates a significant investment by a major financial institution, which could influence the company’s strategic direction and impact its market position, potentially affecting stakeholders and investors.

YTD Price Performance: -38.04%

Average Trading Volume: 3,275,686

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.14B

