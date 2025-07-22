JPMorgan Acquires Substantial Stake in Mesoblast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mesoblast Limited ( (AU:MSB) ) just unveiled an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have become substantial holders in Mesoblast Limited, acquiring a 5.19% voting power through various securities transactions. This development signifies a significant investment move by JPMorgan, potentially impacting Mesoblast’s market dynamics and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MSB) stock is a Buy with a A$1.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mesoblast Limited stock, see the AU:MSB Stock Forecast page.

More about Mesoblast Limited

Average Trading Volume: 5,638,666

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.08B

For a thorough assessment of MSB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue