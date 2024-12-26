JPMorgan Acquires Significant Stake in Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has become a substantial holder in Karoon Energy Ltd, acquiring a 5.13% voting power through various affiliates. This significant acquisition involves over 39.7 million ordinary shares, reflecting a strategic investment move by the financial giant. Investors in Karoon Energy may find this development noteworthy as it could influence the company’s stock performance.

