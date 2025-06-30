Joy Spreader Group Inc. Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Joy Spreader Group Inc. ( (HK:6988) ) has issued an update.

Joy Spreader Group Inc. has revised the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, effective June 30, 2025. The committee, composed mainly of independent non-executive directors, is tasked with reviewing the board’s structure and composition, recommending suitable candidates for directorships, and assessing directors’ independence and contributions. These changes aim to enhance the company’s governance by ensuring a diverse and skilled board, which could positively impact its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

YTD Price Performance: -11.93%

Average Trading Volume: 785,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$226.6M

