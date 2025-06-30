Joy Spreader Group Inc. Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Joy Spreader Group Inc. ( (HK:6988) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Joy Spreader Group Inc. announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles, highlighting the leadership structure that guides the company’s strategic direction. This announcement may impact the company’s governance and operational strategies, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Joy Spreader Group Inc.

Joy Spreader Group Inc. operates in the digital marketing industry, focusing on providing technology-driven marketing solutions. The company is known for its innovative approach to leveraging data analytics and digital platforms to enhance marketing effectiveness.

YTD Price Performance: -11.93%

Average Trading Volume: 785,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$226.6M

