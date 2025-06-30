Joy Spreader Group Inc. Announces Board and Committee Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Joy Spreader Group Inc. ( (HK:6988) ) has shared an announcement.

Joy Spreader Group Inc., a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, announced changes in its board of directors and committee compositions. Mr. Hu Jiawei has resigned as a non-executive director to focus on other commitments, and Mr. Wang Hongpeng, with extensive experience in cultural technology and capital markets, has been appointed as his replacement. This change is expected to bring new perspectives to the company’s strategic direction, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning.

More about Joy Spreader Group Inc.

YTD Price Performance: -11.93%

Average Trading Volume: 785,533

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$226.6M

