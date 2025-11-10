Jones Soda Co. Schedules Q3 2025 Financial Results Call

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jones Soda ( (JSDA) ) just unveiled an update.

Jones Soda Co. announced a conference call scheduled for November 17, 2025, to discuss its third-quarter financial and operational results. The call, hosted by CEO Scott Harvey and CFO Brian Meadows, will include a question-and-answer session addressing common themes and questions submitted by participants. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, providing insights into its financial health and strategic direction.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JSDA is a Neutral.

Jones Soda’s overall score reflects significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. While the earnings call showed some positive strategic moves, such as a net income turnaround and distribution expansion, the ongoing revenue decline and negative adjusted EBITDA remain concerns. Technical indicators suggest neutral momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio.

Jones Soda Co. is a leading craft soda manufacturer headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with a subsidiary focused on cannabis products. The company markets premium craft sodas under the Jones Soda brand and various cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand, distributing its products across North America through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants, and alternative accounts.

Average Trading Volume: 105,689

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.36M

