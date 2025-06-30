Jones Lang LaSalle Appoints Mark Denien to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust Inc Class I-A ( (ZIPIAX) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 26, 2025, R. Martel Day resigned from the Board of Directors of JLL Income Property Trust, Inc., with no disagreements cited with the company or its affiliates. On the same day, Mark Denien was elected to fill the vacancy. Denien brings over 30 years of financial expertise in the real estate sector, having held executive positions at Duke Realty Corporation before its merger with Prologis, Inc. His extensive background in financial management and his roles in various real estate and financial committees position him as a valuable addition to the board.

More about Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust Inc Class I-A

Average Trading Volume: 0

See more data about ZIPIAX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue