Johnson Service Group PLC Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) is now available.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in various business operations, has announced the repurchase of 97,136 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging between 137.20 pence and 140.80 pence, with a weighted average price of 138.4725 pence. This share buyback is part of a previously announced buyback program and the company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, which could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSG) stock is a Buy with a £2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Johnson Service stock, see the GB:JSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Outperform.

Johnson Service Group shows strong financial performance and proactive corporate actions like share buybacks, which enhance shareholder value. However, technical indicators suggest bearish sentiment, and the valuation indicates moderate growth potential. Improvements in net profit margins and debt management are needed to ensure sustained performance.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:JSG stock, click here.

More about Johnson Service

Average Trading Volume: 3,757,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £549.4M

For an in-depth examination of JSG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue