Johnson Service Group Executes Share Buyback

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) just unveiled an update.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the service industry, has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its own shares. On July 22, 2025, the company bought back 144,022 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 136.00 to 139.00 pence, with a weighted average price of 137.7457 pence. This move is part of a previously announced buyback program, and the company intends to cancel the purchased shares, which could impact its share capital and potentially influence shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSG) stock is a Buy with a £2.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:JSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Neutral.

Johnson Service Group shows strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks, which are offset by bearish technical indicators and some concerns over shareholder changes. The company maintains a fair valuation, supporting a balanced investment outlook.

More about Johnson Service

Average Trading Volume: 3,160,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £563.3M

