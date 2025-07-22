Johnson Service Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) has shared an announcement.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the textile services industry, announced the repurchase of 139,838 of its ordinary shares through Investec Bank plc. The shares were bought at prices ranging from 139.00 to 141.60 pence, with a weighted average price of 140.2327 pence per share. The company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, which is part of a buyback program announced earlier in March 2025. This move is likely aimed at consolidating ownership and potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSG) stock is a Buy with a £2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Johnson Service stock, see the GB:JSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score for Johnson Service Group is driven by strong financial performance and positive corporate events, including a share buyback program and market transition, which support shareholder value. The valuation remains reasonable, though technical indicators suggest potential near-term challenges.

More about Johnson Service

Average Trading Volume: 3,160,822

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £563.3M

