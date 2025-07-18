Johnson Service Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) is now available.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the buyback of its own shares, announced the purchase of 138,202 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 137.80 to 143.00 pence per share, with a weighted average price of 140.7801 pence. This transaction is part of a previously announced buyback program, and the company intends to cancel the purchased shares, potentially impacting its share capital structure and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSG) stock is a Hold with a £155.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Johnson Service stock, see the GB:JSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Neutral.

Johnson Service Group shows strong financial performance and corporate strategies like share buybacks, which enhance shareholder value. However, current technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which tempers the overall score. Valuation is fair, supported by an attractive dividend yield.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:JSG stock, click here.

More about Johnson Service

Average Trading Volume: 3,195,658

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £574.4M

For detailed information about JSG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue