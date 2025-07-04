Johnson Service Group Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) has shared an announcement.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the textile services industry, has announced the repurchase of 352,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 157.6136 pence per share. This transaction is part of a buyback program initiated earlier in March 2025, and the company plans to cancel the repurchased shares. This move is likely to impact the company’s share value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.

Spark’s Take on GB:JSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Outperform.

Johnson Service Group’s strong financial performance and strategic buyback program drive a solid stock score. Bullish technical indicators support positive market sentiment. A competitive P/E ratio and dividend yield add attractiveness, balancing potential risks from rising debt levels.

More about Johnson Service

Average Trading Volume: 2,675,937

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £619.3M

