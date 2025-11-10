Johnson Service Group Announces Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) has shared an update.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the textile services industry, has announced the repurchase of 219,368 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 135.5131 pence per share through Investec Bank plc. This buyback is part of a previously announced program from September 2025, and the company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, which may impact the company’s share value and market perception by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSG) stock is a Buy with a £158.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Johnson Service stock, see the GB:JSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Outperform.

Johnson Service’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical indicators suggest some bearish trends, the company’s solid fundamentals and strategic initiatives provide a positive outlook.

More about Johnson Service

Average Trading Volume: 1,581,255

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £522.8M

