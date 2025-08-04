Johnson Service Group Announces Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) has provided an update.

Johnson Service Group PLC, a company involved in the textile services industry, has announced the repurchase of 100,000 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 140.2888 pence per share through Investec Bank plc. This transaction is part of a buyback program initiated in March 2025, and the company intends to cancel the purchased shares, which could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

Johnson Service’s strong financial performance and fair valuation are slightly offset by neutral technical indicators. Strategic corporate activities like share buybacks and listing upgrades provide incremental confidence in its market positioning.

More about Johnson Service

Average Trading Volume: 3,757,026

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £549.4M

